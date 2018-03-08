New Jersey Cyclist Awarded $3.2 Million in Sinkhole Lawsuit - NBC New York
Published 3 hours ago

    New Jersey Cyclist Awarded $3.2 Million in Sinkhole Lawsuit
    A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.

    The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 55-year-old Anthony Degliomini was among 811 bicyclists who participated in the inaugural Phillies Charities Bike Ride near Citizens Bank Park in May 2015. He hit the hole as he was approaching the finish line.

    Although he was wearing a helmet, Degliomini was knocked unconscious, suffered multiple fractures and required implants in his spine.

    Degliomini's attorneys said the city knew about the sinkhole before the race because it was visible on satellite images in October 2014.

    A city spokesperson says they are considering an appeal after the jury's decision Monday.

