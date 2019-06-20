Two Milestones in Less Than One Minute: New Jersey Couple Weds in Hospital 30 Seconds Before Baby is Born - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Nasty Storms Threaten PM Commute
logo_nyc_2x

Two Milestones in Less Than One Minute: New Jersey Couple Weds in Hospital 30 Seconds Before Baby is Born

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Milestones in Less Than One Minute: New Jersey Couple Weds in Hospital 30 Seconds Before Baby is Born
    Courtesy: Morristown Medical Center

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey couple experienced two heartwarming milestones in the span of mere seconds last month

    • Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo were awaiting the arrival of their first son while planning their intimate wedding

    • The wedding was initially set to take place weeks before their baby's arrival, but their baby had other plans in mind

    A New Jersey couple experienced two heartwarming milestones in the span of mere seconds last month.

    Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo, of Westfield, were awaiting the arrival of their first son while planning their intimate wedding which was initially set to take place weeks before their baby’s birth.

    But their baby had other plans in mind.

    After her water broke three weeks early, Marie was rushed to Morristown Medical Center.

    Top News Photos: Officer Dead in Sacramento Shooting

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Police Officer Dead in Sacramento Shooting and More
    Rich Pedroncelli/AP

    Not wanting to list Gallardo as “fiancé” on the baby’s birth certificate, the couple asked the staff if there was a way they could get married at the hospital since they already had their marriage license.

    “Everyone was incredible,” said Gallardo. “The nurses were scrambling—one was trying to get ordained online, one went outside and picked flowers for a bouquet, others were monitoring Marie and the baby’s vitals.”

    In the end, a chaplain who was on-call at the hospital came to the rescue and performed the wedding ceremony.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Beth Elwood

    “They were like angels—meant to be there,” Gallardo said.

    “It was like a real ceremony. Our moms were there. We had flowers. We exchanged vows. It was beautiful,” he said.

    “Less than a minute” after Michael kissed his bride, she was rushed into the operating room for a C-section.

    Michael Preston Gallardo was born on Memorial Day to his two newlywed parents.

    “We could not be more blessed and more grateful,” Margaritondo said. “I can’t believe this is our story.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us