New Jersey Dentist, Husband Schemed to Fake Credentials, Wrongfully Perform Procedures on Unsuspecting Patients: Prosecutors

The husband once installed braces on a teenage girl, and she needed follow-up care from a legitimate dentist

Published 43 minutes ago

    Passaic County Prosecutor
    Dr. Amy Rojas and Oscar Guevara

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey dentist and her husband are facing charges for allegedly defrauding patients and insurance carriers

    • Dr. Amy Rojas, 37, and husband Oscar Guevara, 41, are accused of faking dentistry credentials for Guevara so he could perform procedures

    • The couple then submitted false billing for procedures under Rojas' name, according to prosecutors

    A New Jersey couple has been arrested, accused of performing illegitimate dental procedures on unsuspecting patients and submitting fake bills to insurance companies, prosecutors say. 

    Dr. Amy Rojas, 37, is a dentist who owns and runs Allure Dental, which has locations in Passaic and Teaneck, prosecutors said. Her husband, 41-year-old Oscar Guevara, is an X-ray technician. In March, he allegedly pretended to be a dentist and illegally performed dental procedures at his wife's practice.

    He was even listed as a dentist on the practice's website, even though he's never received formal dental training, according to prosecutors. One time, he wrongfully installed braces on a 16-year-old girl, who then needed follow-up and remedial care from a legitimate dentist. 

    The couple from South Hackensack submitted false billing to insurance carriers for procedures supposedly performed by Rojas but were actually performed by Guevara. 

    The couple has been arrested on charges including health care claims fraud, practicing dentistry without a license and conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available. 

