New Jersey Could Be 1st State to Ban All Electronic Smoking Products - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New Jersey Could Be 1st State to Ban All Electronic Smoking Products

Three vaping related illnesses have been confirmed so far in the state by health officials and 19 others are still under investigation

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NJ Could Be 1st State to Ban All Electronic Smoking Products

    As states across the nation begin to crack down on certain types of e-cigarettes amid recent reports of an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease tied to vaping, state officials in New Jersey have proposed a ban on all electronic smoking products. Tracie Strahan reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday says he will propose a plan to phase out all electronic smoking products

    • His comment comes after an outbreak of a vaping-related lung disease sickened hundreds and killed at least six people

    • Three vaping related illnesses have been confirmed so far in the state by health officials and 19 others are still under investigation

    As states across the nation begin to crack down on certain types of e-cigarettes amid recent reports of an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease tied to vaping, state officials in New Jersey have proposed a ban on all electronic smoking products.

    New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday applauded Democratic Sen. Shirley Turner and Sen. Joe Vitale for introducing new bills that would prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes but Sweeney says they don't go far enough.

    "These initiatives could be the first steps towards a total ban on the sale of all vaping products, including e-cigarettes. I will propose a plan to phase out the sale of all vaping products over the next few years," Sweeney said in a statement.

    If the plan passes the State Assembly, the Senate and Gov. Phil Murphy, who says he's already considering the issue, New Jersey would be come the first state to ban all electronic smoking devices and products.

    Volunteers Turn Out for National Day of Service

    [NY] Volunteers Turn Out for National Day of Service

    Volunteers turned out across the tri-state on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, donating time, food and even blood. Gaby Acevedo reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

    Three vaping related illnesses have been confirmed so far in the state by health officials and 19 others are still under investigation.

    Sweeney's comments come as the Trump administration prepares to ban flavored e-cigarettes as federal health officials say lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.

    The Food and Drug Administration is already finalizing its guidance to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days. Companies might be able to reintroduce their flavors at a later date, so long as they submit a formal application and receive approval from the FDA.

    A spokesperson for Juul, the leading brand of e-cigarettes, told CNBC on Wednesday, “We strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products. We will fully comply with the final FDA policy when effective.”

    The CDC is investigating more than 450 cases of lung disease officials suspect were caused by vaping.

    "There is an urgency here with the health and safety – and even the lives – of young people at risk,” said Sweeney.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    FDNY

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us