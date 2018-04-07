A Gloucester Township police officer is suspended and facing an assault charge after prosecutors say he was caught on video hitting a 13-year-old girl during an arrest.

A New Jersey police officer is facing an assault charge after prosecutors say he hit a 13-year-old girl in the face while taking her into custody last month.

In the March 8th incident, which was captured on video by a fellow officer's department-issued body camera, Gloucester Township Police officer John Flinn can be seen hitting the victim in the side of the face as he attempted to handcuff her, prosecutors said.



Police encountered the girl while responding to a disturbance call in the Camden County township, investigators said.



A review of the police video released Friday shows the girl face down with both arms pulled behind her back when the blows are delivered. She can be heard crying out after being hit. (Here's the full video. A warning that some may find it disturbing.)

Flinn, a 27-year-old who has been a Gloucester Township police officer since 2015, was suspended after the incident.

The case was turned over to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for investigation.

Prosecutors said Friday they've charged Flinn with simple assault.



It's not clear if Flinn has retained legal counsel. The girl was not charged in the original incident.

