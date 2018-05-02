A Cranford officer obliged the children's request to attend the funeral for Peanut the squirrel

A New Jersey cop took some time out of his day to attend the funeral of a beloved local resident -- Peanut the neighborhood squirrel.

Officer Siessel of the Cranford Police Department was out on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of kids on Stratford Terrace, who asked him to attend a funeral they were having for Peanut the neighborhood squirrel.

The officer happily obliged, and even gave the kids a tour of his police car afterward.

Photos posted to the Cranford Police Department's Twitter showed the kids' handmade signs mourning Peanut, with messages like: "Lean On Me, Mr. Peanut," "RIP," and "We will remember you."

But they appeared to have been cheered afterward while getting a look inside the patrol car: the three boys and the girl grinned as they posed inside the car.