A well-loved coach in New Jersey was found dead Sunday inside a Jersey City park and authorities are calling his mysterious death “suspicious.”

Officials and friends say Anthony Bellos was found dead at Pershing Field park, which is near Manhattan and Central avenues. Prosecutors haven’t determined his cause of death yet and police are trying to piece together how he suddenly died.

And while authorities probe Bellos’ death late Sunday, the community is mourning his death and lining the bench where he died with flowers and notes saying “thanks Coach Bellos.”

“It’s shocking,” Jorainey Quinton, a friend of coach Bellos said. “I feel very bad for his wife and his son, his daughter and his grandson, he talked about them all the time, he loved them. Mr. Bellos wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Quinton added that Bellos ”was a great man.”

"He was always so positive for the children, families, everyone," Quinton said. "He just wanted to see everyone happy, everyone succeed."

The investigation into Bellos’ death is ongoing.