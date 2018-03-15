Two preschoolers taking part in a nativity pageant at a Tennessee church engaged in a tug of war over a baby Jesus doll. (Published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017)

What to Know A New Jersey church has been united with a baby Jesus statue that was supposedly stolen almost a century ago

Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph in Hoboken came across the surprise Wednesday when an unknown package was delivered to its doors

The anonymous note, dated Jan. 2, said that the baby Jesus statue was stolen from the church’s Nativity display in the early 1930’s

A New Jersey church has been united with a baby Jesus statue that was supposedly stolen almost a century ago.

Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph in Hoboken came across the surprise Wednesday when an unknown package was delivered to its doors.

According to Rev. Alexander Santora, the priest at Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph, when the parish received the package, he was initially apprehensive to open it since it had no return address and one could tell “it was packed by a person” not a company. Because of this, Santora decided to call the Hoboken Police Department to report the suspicious package.

Sibling Tops List of 10 Very Weird 'Things' Left in Ubers

With a heat detecting device, the police department's Emergency Service Unit determined that there was nothing incendiary inside and that it was safe to open, Santora said.

NBC 4 New York left a message with the Hoboken Police Department's Investigative Bureau, but the bureau did not immediately respond.

According to Santora, it "was a surprise" when the package was opened a note and a statue were found inside.

NY by Night: Stunning Vintage Photos of the City After Dark

A copy of the note dated Jan. 2, which was provided to NBC 4 New York by Santora, said that the baby Jesus statue was stolen from the church’s Nativity display in the early 1930s. According to the sender, the statue came to their grandfather’s possession somehow and he never returned it.

“Instead, he gave it to my mother after she was married, and she too kept it until her passing when it came to me. Knowing the story, I felt it should be returned to the rightful owner, and you will find it enclosed,” the note reads.

The package's postal tracking number traced it to Crystal Springs, Florida, according to Santora.

Santora said the plaster statue is in great condition after all these years, with “only a chip on the bottom.”

Though the parish has been in existence since the 19th century and has old statues and relics in storage, Santora is not sure if there any remnants around of the old Nativity scene that corresponds to the baby Jesus statue.

America's Best and Worst Supermarkets Revealed