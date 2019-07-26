New Jersey Cemetery Keeper Has Been Dumping Trash in Graves: Police - NBC New York
New Jersey Cemetery Keeper Has Been Dumping Trash in Graves: Police

Published 30 minutes ago

    Fairfax Media via Getty Images
    File photo - Headstones in a rural cemetery

    Health officials told a 78-year-old cemetery caretaker to clean up trash around a historic burial ground in New Jersey − and he did, but he did it by dumping it into grave sites.

    Eric Rickes was arrested Thursday for improperly disposing garbage and other debris into graves at the centuries-old Rahway Cemetery, according to Rahway police. 

    Police say they obtained a search warrant for the cemetery after receiving information about Rickes' behavior and found evidence on Wednesday. 

    "Our agency took great care to investigate this matter fully because everyone should be able to rest with dignity," police said in a statement. 

    The Rahway Cemetery, also known as First Presbyterian Cemetery, was established in 1724 and is the final resting place for historic figures such as Abraham Clark, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and numerous soldiers from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, police said.

