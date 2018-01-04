Twenty-one people have been sickened by carbon monoxide in a New Jersey home, officials say.

At least four of the victims are in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the city of Perth Amboy. Two of them are expected to be OK.

Seven of those sickened are police officers, according to officials, who said none of the officers are among those critically injured.

Emergency responders were called to a Fayette Street apartment building in Perth Amboy, and they immediately evacuated it.

Some evacuees were taken to an apartment across the street as authorities tried to figure out where the leak was coming from. The fire chief was spotted investigating at the building Thursday evening.

