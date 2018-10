A man, a woman and two children were hit by a car that hopped a curb in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Bayonne Mayor James Davis said the four pedestrians were hit when two cars collided at Avenue C and West 16th Street about 8 p.m.

The children and adults were taken to Jersey City Medical Center; it's not clear if anyone else was injured.

It's also unclear what caused the crash. Bayonne officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.