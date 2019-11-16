NYC Homeless Outreach Initiative Faces Criticism; Called 'Mass Surveillance' - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Homeless Outreach Initiative Faces Criticism; Called 'Mass Surveillance'

More than 18,000 municipal employees will be trained to contact social service workers when they see a homeless person

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    City Introduces New Homeless Outreach Initiative

    Mayor de Blasio says 18,000 workers will be trained to identify and help the city's homeless get the programs they need. The outreach comes after homeless men were attacked and killed in Chinatown last month. NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos reports.

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

    What to Know

    • New York City's latest effort to support people experiencing homelessness is facing criticism from local leaders and advocacy groups

    • On Thursday, Giselle Routhiere, Policy Director at Coalition for the Homeless, called the plan "mass surveillance"

    • The announcement comes weeks after an attack in New York City that left three homeless men dead

    New York City's latest effort to support people experiencing homelessness is facing a wave of criticism from local leaders and advocacy groups.

    Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the Outreach NYC Program this week as part of a new initiative to help homeless New Yorkers get access to temporary or permanent housing options.

    More than 18,000 municipal employees will be trained to contact social service workers when they see a homeless person.

    Councilmember Stephen Levin released a statement Saturday criticizing the plan saying in part, "In 2016, when home-stat was first implemented, proactive canvassers were hired to drive calls into 311. The call surge did not lead to a reduction in homelessness."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    News 4 has reached out to Mayor de Blasio's office for a comment.

    On Thursday, Giselle Routhiere, Policy Director at Coalition for the Homeless, call the plan "mass surveillance."
    “The Mayor's grand outreach plan is to implement mass surveillance of homeless New Yorkers, without necessary additional investments in real solutions like housing or low-threshold shelters. This is not a plan to 'help' anyone -- it is a chilling and counterproductive  plan to try to drive the problem out of sight," said Routhier.

    On Thursday, Giselle Routhiere, Policy Director at Coalition for the Homeless, called the plan "mass surveillance."

    “The Mayor's grand outreach plan is to implement mass surveillance of homeless New Yorkers, without necessary additional investments in real solutions like housing or low-threshold shelters. This is not a plan to 'help' anyone -- it is a chilling and counterproductive  plan to try to drive the problem out of sight," said Routhier.

    The announcement comes weeks after an attack in New York City that left three homeless men dead. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us