A fire at a Harlem film shoot that killed a decorated FDNY firefighter also injured eight other people and destroyed the home and business of one family, officials said Saturday.

The fire broke at an apartment building that is the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.

Michael R. Davidson, a 37-year-old Floral Park resident who has been with the FDNY for 15 years, died from his injuries while battling the fire at a five-story building on St. Nicholas Avenue and 149th Street, the FDNY said.

Officials said Saturday that eight other people were injured in the blaze: four firefighters and four civilians. Not all of those injured were severe enough to be hospitalized.

Another family lost both their home and their business in the inferno. The family had owned the Q Deli on the corner of the first floor of the building for at least 15 years, an employee said. They also lived in an apartment on an upper floor.

"This is where they live and this is where they work," said Maged Algutaini, who had worked at the deli for nearly a year. "It was just shocking."

The cause of the fire didn't appear to be suspicious, officials said.

An NBC 4 New York photographer spoke to one of the actors, who said the crew had just finished filming for the day when they smelled smoke while they were breaking down. They called the fire department around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Davidson was the nozzleman, meaning his job was to run the hoseline of Engine 69, which was the first to arrive at the five-alarm scene. The crew rushed to the basement, but the FDNY said once they got down there, the fire got worse, forcing the firefighters to retreat from the building. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Davidson somehow got separated from his group "inside the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions."

They turned back to search for him. When firefighters found him, he was unconscious. He later died of critical injuries sustained while battling the blaze.

Davidson, who has been cited for his bravery and life-saving actions four times during his career, leaves behind his wife and four young children -- three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1, and a 6-year-old son. He comes from a long line of firefighters. His father, Robert, who is now retired, worked in the same firehouse as Davidson. His brother, an 11-year veteran, works at Engine 88 in the Bronx.

Davidson is the 1,150th firefighter to die in the line of duty in the FDNY's 153-year history. His death comes about a week after two FDNY firefighters, who were also members of the 106th Rescue Wing of the Air National Guard based in Westhampton Beach, died in a U.S. helicopter crash in Iraq.

The producers of "Motherless Brooklyn" said in a statement that they immediately notified the fire department once they noticed smoke coming into the set and started alerting residents of the building so that they could get out.

"To our great sorrow, we now know that a NYC firefighter lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family. New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world," the statement said. "We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”





