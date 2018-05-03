Cops are still looking for the mystery attacker in the horrifying beating and rape of 52-year-old woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens, according to law enforcement sources. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know A woman was found brutally beaten and raped in an outdoor stairwell in Queens Monday morning, law enforcement sources say

The NYPD released new surveillance images and video of the man they are looking to talk to who could be behind the heinous sex attack

Cops have broadened their canvas in search of surveillance video; they're also looking into registered sex offenders in the area

The NYPD has released clearer, close-up photos of the man suspected of beating and raping a 52-year-old woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens Monday.

Police previously released surveillance image stills and video of the mystery attacker; but the photos released Thursday are much clearer. They also show the specific hat and pants he was believed to be wearing at the time.

The NYPD also announced a $10,000 reward for information in Monday's heinous sex attack near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills.

"We find this to be an extremely violent and random attack at a time of day we don't normally see something like this," NYPD SVU Captain Elisa Anders said Wednesday.

The woman's condition has marginally improved since she was taken to a hospital after she was found on the stairs, the sources say. However, she remains unconscious and in serious condition.

She had been unconscious in the hospital, intubated to help with her breathing, through the day Monday and also had injuries to her neck and bruises to the head, according to law enforcement sources. She was still in a coma Thursday.

The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

The shocking attack has unnerved residents in the area. Neighbors said Thursday they didn't recognize the man in the new photos.

"To see something like this happen in the neighborhood, it's a little bit scary because we have young kids. So we definitely want to know who did this, and why this happen in this community?" said Karlena Arthurs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities.