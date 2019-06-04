New NYC Unit Tasked With Combating Hate Crimes: Source

With hate crimes up 64 percent over last year, Mayor de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he is fastracking some plans in an effort to stem the hate. NBC 4 New York's Melissa Russo reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know In response to the uptick of hate crimes, the NYPD is launching a new special unit to tackle these specific crimes, a source tells NBC 4

The unit will be an inter-agency group tasked with investigating bias crimes throughout the city, the City Hall source says

New York City is not the only city experiencing this trend in hate crimes. Nationwide, anti-Semitism and hate crimes are up as well.

In response to the uptick of hate crimes, the NYPD is launching a new special unit to tackle these specific crimes, a City Hall source tells NBC 4 New York.

The unit, which will be an inter-agency group, will be tasked with community outreach and investigating reports of bias crimes throughout the city, the source said.

The number of hateful incidents across the city have increased, particularly anti-Semitic ones, NBC 4 New York previously reported.

According to NYPD May statistics, hate crimes saw a year-over-year increase of 64 percent. Of those crimes, 90 percent are considered anti-Semitic.

Staten Island Group Speaks Up About Hate Crime

On Staten Island, a group is taking a stand against hate after a series of anti-Semitic incidents in the community. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

The growing problem is so prevalent, that the council speaker joined members of the Jewish community on May 20 to make sure there is a focus on these types of crimes.

Incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism, harassment and assault have been reported and become more common than before.

Councilman Corey Johnson previously called on the mayor to fund on a new office of hate crime prevention.

“People are still frightened. People are frightened all across the city and as an elected official it hurts to say that. I want everyone in our city, the greatest city in the world to feel safe and to feel protected,” Johnson said.

New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy joined Johnson to say that it is a community effort to address these incidents.

“We cannot police our way out of anti-Semitism. It takes a collective responsibility,” Cornegy said.

Fighting Anti-Semitism in NYC After String of Crimes

Members of Brooklyn's Jewish community were joined by the City Council speaker to make sure there's a focus on the growing problem. NBC 4 New York's Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Monday, May 20, 2019)

Another rally was held in New York City to stand up against anti-Semitism, hate and bias crimes late last month.

The gathering, which brought together lawmakers and clergy members comes after after graffiti spelling out “Synagogue of Satan” was spray painted on a wall of Chabad of Staten Island located in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island.

Additionally, just last week, in another apparent hate crime rainbow flags were set on fire at the entrance of a gay bar in Harlem on the eve of Pride Month, police said.

Unfortunately, New York City is not the only place experiencing a spike in hate crimes. Nationwide, anti-Semitism and hate crimes are up as well.