New Canaan Mom Has Been Missing for More Than 3 Weeks

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has now been missing for more than three weeks.

On Friday, the search for her and investigation into what happened expanded and police and a dive team were at a body of water at Fisher Meadows, on Old Farms Road in Avon, in connection with the investigation, according to authorities.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was last seen that morning when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan but she missed doctor’s appointments that day and her friends could not get in touch with her. She was reported missing that night.

When police officers went to her home on Welles Lane, they found blood stains on the garage floor and “evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene,” according to court documents.

What officers saw led them to suspect that Jennifer was the victim of a serious assault.

Police said they have received more than 600 tips for all over the world and nearly 80 responses to requests for surveillance video from homes and businesses in New Canaan.

They are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 203-594-3544, email tips to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or submit anonymous tips online at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, of Farmington, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have both been arrested in connection with her disappearance and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos had been in police custody since his arrest on June 1 but was released after posting bond and turning over his passport. He has been ordered to wear a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, told NBC News he understands why his client is under suspicion, but urged people to follow the evidence and not their hunches.

On Wednesday, police were at another area of Old Farms Road in Avon, where the search for the 50-year-old was focused on a pond popular for water skiing.

Jennifer’s Dulos’ 2017 divorce filing claimed that her children’s health suffered due her husband, Fotis Dulos, forcing them to train at a nearby waterski pond. Dulos’ attorney told NBC News that his client had access to the same water skiing pond searched on Wednesday.

Police are also searching at Material Innovation Recycling Authority, or MIRA, a trash facility in Hartford for the 12th day in a row.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Conneticut that state police contacted MIRA about a garbage truck that made a collection on Tuesday, May 28.