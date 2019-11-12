What to Know David Levy and the Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways, the NBA announced Tuesday

David Levy and the Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Less than two months after hiring Levy, the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center are looking for a new chief executive officer.

In the meantime, Oliver Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer of J Tsai Sports and NBA Alternate Governor of the Nets, has been named interim Chief Executive Officer of the Nets and Barclays Center.

“I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Weisberg. “As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of General Manager Sean Marks and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans.”

In mid-August, the Nets confirmed that team owner Mikhail Prokhorov was selling his controlling interest in the team as well as in the Nets' arena, Barclays Center, to Joseph Tsai. Levy's position as CEO for the team was announced after Tsai's majority ownership was approved.

Levy left WarnerMedia in March after serving as president since 2013.