From left to right: Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel attend the International Premiere and Closing Night Gala screening of NETFLIX's "The Irishman" during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 13, 2019 in London, England.

What to Know Netflix will screen Martin Scorsese's The Irishman at Broadway's Belasco Theatre from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

The movie screenings will follow Broadways traditional eight showings a week, Tuesday through Sunday evenings.

Tickets for the showings are currently $15.

Netflix is all set to release Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film, The Irishman, through it’s streaming platform on Nov. 27.

However, in order to meet Oscar eligibility requirements, the film will have a brief and rather exclusive theatrical run, including a month-long stop at Broadway’s famed Belasco Theatre.

After premiering at the New York Film Festival, The Irishman has since garnered much acclaim from critics and talks of the film potentially winning big at the Oscars is brewing. The 210-minute crime epic led by Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci is one of Netflix’s riskiest and most expensive productions yet. Martin Scorsese plans to take the release of his latest film to even greater heights by screening it at the Belasco Theatre from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

This announcement follows major theater chains’ refusal to screen the film as Netflix insisted that it begin streaming globally only 26 days after its theatrical release. This is much shorter than the traditional 70 to 90-day theatrical releases that most major films receive. In response to these major theater chains, Netflix will bring The Irishman to Broadway, making it the first film to ever be screened at the Belasco Theatre in its 112 years of existence.

“We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” Scorsese said in a statement. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting.”

The special Belasco Theatre screenings of The Irishman will follow the standard Broadway procedure of eight showings a week, Tuesday through Sunday evenings.

Netflix plans on using state-of-the-art equipment to screen the film and ensure moviegoers the best experience possible.

Tickets for the screenings are currently $15.