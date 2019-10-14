Netflix to Bring Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Broadway for Month-Long Screening - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Netflix to Bring Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Broadway for Month-Long Screening

This marks the first time that a movie will be screened at the famed Belasco Theatre

By Jermaine Dyson

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Netflix to Bring Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Broadway for Month-Long Screening
    Dave Benett/WireImage
    From left to right: Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel attend the International Premiere and Closing Night Gala screening of NETFLIX's "The Irishman" during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 13, 2019 in London, England.

    What to Know

    • Netflix will screen Martin Scorsese's The Irishman at Broadway's Belasco Theatre from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

    • The movie screenings will follow Broadways traditional eight showings a week, Tuesday through Sunday evenings.

    • Tickets for the showings are currently $15.

    Netflix is all set to release Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film, The Irishman, through it’s streaming platform on Nov. 27.

    However, in order to meet Oscar eligibility requirements, the film will have a brief and rather exclusive theatrical run, including a month-long stop at Broadway’s famed Belasco Theatre.

    After premiering at the New York Film Festival, The Irishman has since garnered much acclaim from critics and talks of the film potentially winning big at the Oscars is brewing. The 210-minute crime epic led by Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci is one of Netflix’s riskiest and most expensive productions yet. Martin Scorsese plans to take the release of his latest film to even greater heights by screening it at the Belasco Theatre from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

    This announcement follows major theater chains’ refusal to screen the film as Netflix insisted that it begin streaming globally only 26 days after its theatrical release. This is much shorter than the traditional 70 to 90-day theatrical releases that most major films receive. In response to these major theater chains, Netflix will bring The Irishman to Broadway, making it the first film to ever be screened at the Belasco Theatre in its 112 years of existence.

    Top Celeb Pics: London Film Festival, Ace Comic-Con and More

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos: London Film Festival, Ace Comic-Con and More
    Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

    “We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” Scorsese said in a statement. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting.”

    The special Belasco Theatre screenings of The Irishman will follow the standard Broadway procedure of eight showings a week, Tuesday through Sunday evenings.

    Netflix plans on using state-of-the-art equipment to screen the film and ensure moviegoers the best experience possible.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tickets for the screenings are currently $15.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us