Neil Diamond Broadway Musical in the Works

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Honoree Neil Diamond performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

After 130 million records sold and 10 No. 1 hit singles, a Neil Diamond biographical musical is in the works and headed to Broadway.

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced Monday that the new musical will tell the life story of the legendary singer-songwriter who hails from New York City through a score of Diamond’s own greatest hits.

The musical will feature a book by three-time Academy Award-nominated dramatist Anthony McCarten – known for Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything. Additionally, the musical will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

“I’ve always loved Broadway,” Diamond said in a statement. “The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team.”

The musical is yet to be titled and is currently in development.

Diamond, a Grammy Award winner, has found super stardom with such classics as “Cracklin’ Rose,” “America” and “Sweet Caroline.”

He has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, charted 39 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums in the United States and internationally.

Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters. He has also received Golden Globe Award, 13 Grammy nominations and 2009’s NARAS’s MusiCares Person of the Year award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Last year, he announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s after canceling a number of planned concerts.