The NYPD wants to question this individual regarding three alleged necklace thefts on the 7 train in April and May 2019.

Police are looking for an alleged subway necklace thief who keeps ripping chains off of women - on the same train, at the same station and at roughly the same time too.

All three incidents happened on the 7 train at the 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue stop in Bryant Park, and all between 1:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

The first incident, April 24, involved a 30-year-old woman on a northbound train. The last two incidents -- with a 46-year-old woman on May 6 and a 49-year-old woman on May 11 -- happened on southbound trains.

In all three cases, the attacker snatched the women's chains as the train doors opened at the station and then ran off. One woman suffered scratches but refused medical attention; it was unclear if the other two were injured.

The NYPD is looking for a black male, ages 40 to 50 years old, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dress shirt, dark jeans and dark-colored sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).