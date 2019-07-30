Almost a hundred headstones were knocked over by vandals earlier this week at a cemetery in New Windsor, New York, police say.

Nearly 100 headstones at a cemetery in New York was knocked over by vandals sometime earlier this week, according to police.

New Windsor police say they're looking for the person responsible for the damaging items and gravesites at the Calvary Cemetery between Satruday afternoon to Monday morning.

No other information of the suspects were immediately available. Police have been talking to neighbors and reviewing surveillance videos in the area for more evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Windsor Police Department at (845) 565-7000.