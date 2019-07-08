Two New Jersey families are holding out hope that a couple missing during a vacation in Barbados will be found after vanishing during a jetski ride. NBC 4 New York's Pat Battle reports.

The search for a New Jersey couple missing in Barbados had been called off but a discovery of their jet ski over the weekend provided authorities with more details for their investigation.

The Caribbean island confirmed Saturday that personnel of a French Navy ship located a jet ski with the same registration number as the one Oscar Suarez, 32, and 26-year-old Magdalena Devil, rented for an ocean excursion on June 22, just off the coast of Guadeloupe.

French authorities said there were no sign of the Montclair couple.

Search crews had scoured the ocean by air and water vessels for them, bringing in Coast Guard help along with assistance from other agencies. Ultimately, the search was called off earlier this month.

Family members had told News 4 previously several relatives had gone to Barbados to help with the search. They couldn't immediately be reached for an updated comment on Sunday's development.

According to authorities, Prime Minister Mottley met with the missing couple's family members last Monday and "expressed regret at the unfortunate events," as well as invited them to return to the island over the next year at the government's expense, if it will help them with closure.

Based on her Instagram page, Devil has a passion for baking -- whether it's pastries, pies, gluten-free, vegan or cakes. "You name it I bake it," her Instagram profile reads -- and has an email where people can send orders.

Her photo feed is rife with images of delectable treats that she presumably made.

Suarez's Instagram page is private, but it's brief profile sheds light into the man, who it says is "a father above all else." His LinkedIn page indicates he's been with Compass Group, currently as assistant director of dining services, in Montclair for a number of years.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call Barbados' emergency number 211, Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact the nearest police station.

