Two elementary school students on Long Island thought they were getting an award at school — but ended up being reunited with their dad, who just returned from serving in the Navy in Bahrain. Adam Kuperstein reports.

A Long Island brother and sister thought they were getting some sort of award when they were called up to the stage at a school assembly.

The surprise they got ended up being even better.

As the curtains on the stage opened, the two Lynwood Avenue Elementary School students were reunited with their dad, who’d just gotten home from serving in the U.S. Navy in Bahrain.

The two kids ran up to their dad, hugged him and didn’t let go, footage of the joyous reunion shows.

“I missed you so much,” dad Jacob Stock can be heard saying.

The kids’ fellow students gave them a loud ovation.

Stock got emotional as he talked about how much he’d missed his kids while he was gone.

“It’s tough being apart, and being together and united is very important to me,” he said. “But again, that’s why I do what I do — so everyone can have their family together.”