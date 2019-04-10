Navy Sailor Home From Deployment Surprises His Kids at Their Long Island Elementary School - NBC New York
Navy Sailor Home From Deployment Surprises His Kids at Their Long Island Elementary School

“It’s tough being apart, and being together and united is very important to me,” the dad said. "But again, that's why I do what I do — so everyone can have their family together"

By Adam Kuperstein

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Long Island brother and sister thought they were getting some sort of award when they were called up to the stage at a school assembly

    • When the curtains on stage opened, the two Lynwood Avenue Elementary School students were reunited with their dad

    • "I missed you so much,” dad Jacob Stock can be heard saying in a video of the reunion

    A Long Island brother and sister thought they were getting some sort of award when they were called up to the stage at a school assembly.

    The surprise they got ended up being even better.

    As the curtains on the stage opened, the two Lynwood Avenue Elementary School students were reunited with their dad, who’d just gotten home from serving in the U.S. Navy in Bahrain.

    The two kids ran up to their dad, hugged him and didn’t let go, footage of the joyous reunion shows.

    Allan Warren

    “I missed you so much,” dad Jacob Stock can be heard saying.

    The kids’ fellow students gave them a loud ovation.

    Stock got emotional as he talked about how much he’d missed his kids while he was gone.

    “It’s tough being apart, and being together and united is very important to me,” he said. “But again, that’s why I do what I do — so everyone can have their family together.”

