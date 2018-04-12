 In Honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, Here Are 15 Tasty Choices in NYC - NBC New York
In Honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, Here Are 15 Tasty Choices in NYC

By Benjamin Carroll

Thursday is National Grilled Cheese Day. And to help you celebrate here is a look at 15 tasty choices for you to pick from in NYC. You can also take a look back at NYC's Top 10 Grilled Cheese Orders.
