Nassau County Votes to Ban Plastic Foam Containers

New York City already has a similar ban in place

Published 46 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Nassau County joins the likes of New York City in banning the use polystyrene foam containers

    • The county legislature voted Monday to ban the sale of this type of foam — often seen in takeout food and drink containers

    • Businesses have until January 2020 to use up their reserve of polystyrene foam containers before the ban goes into effect

    Nassau County joins the likes of New York City in banning the use polystyrene foam containers.

    The county legislature voted Monday to ban the sale of this type of foam — often seen in takeout food and drink containers. 

    Polystyrene foam has been classified as a possible carcinogen and the non-biodegradable containers create hazardous waste and environmental pollutants, according to the legislative majority of Nassau County.

    The legislation banning polystyrene was co-sponsored by Alternate Deputy Presiding Officer Denise Ford, Legislator Laura Schaefer and Legislator Debra Mule.

    “Enough alternative biodegradable food service items are readily available for use, making polystyrene no longer necessary,” Ford said in a statement. “This law will reduce the waste stream in Nassau County and provide commensurate reductions in waste disposal costs."

    Ford also said the ban will help in stopping waterways from being clogged and better protect the environment.

    “We’ve heard about the dangers of polystyrene foam for years now, and it’s time we take action,” Schaefer said. “These containers pollute our environment and clog our waterways. Enough is enough.”

    Businesses have until January 2020 to use up their reserve of polystyrene foam containers before the ban goes into effect. After that date, any business violating the law will be fined.

    The money from the fines will go toward environmental investigations and cleanup of Nassau County properties.

