What to Know A driver fled an accident early Saturday morning

A short time later, the driver ran over an investigating officer and crashed into a house

Police were still search for him or her Saturday afternoon

Police on Long Island say they’re searching for a driver who hit a cop and crashed into a house after fleeing an accident Saturday morning.

The driver was involved in an accident on Ludlam Avenue in Elmont around 5:30 a.m. and fled the scene, Nassau County Police said.

A short time later, the officer investigating the crash spotted the vehicle and the driver took off yet again, according to police.

During the confrontation, the driver ran over the officer and crashed into a house before fleeing on foot, police said.

Authorities were still searching for the driver Saturday afternoon.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was reported in good condition.

Top Tri-State News Photos

