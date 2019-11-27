What to Know Justin Visconti, 37, of Mineola is accused of bounding several cats and kittens with duct tape before throwing them into a trash chute

The felines were discovered over a period of time by an employee as well as a resident at The Porter Regency, police said

Visconti was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals

Nassau County police have arrested a man who allegedly bounded several cats and kittens with duct tape before throwing them into a trash chute.

Justin Visconti, 37, of Mineola was arrested Tuesday, according to police. The felines were discovered over a period of time by an employee as well as a resident at The Porter Regency residential building on Lincoln Avenue, where Visconti lives.

The taped animals had blunt force trama and were placed in cardboard boxes and bed sheets before being thrown away, police said.

It was unclear whether the cats were dead or alive.

Visconti was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to police. He'll be arraigned Thursday at the First District Court in Hempstead.