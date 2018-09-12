What to Know A Nassau County legislator pleaded guilty to two violations of disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case

Carrie Solages was originally arrested in June 2017 on assault and child endangerment charges after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and pushing her against a wall as the woman's teenage daughter tried to intervene, authorities say. The woman was treated at the scene. Her daughter was not hurt.

As part of the plea agreement, Solages will serve no jail time and will participate in a 26-week batterer’s intervention program and mandatory drug testing.

“Those in elected office should be held to a high standard, and today’s admissions by Legislator Carrie Solages evidence clear violations of the trust placed in him by the public,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement. “Nobody should be victimized by the kind of misconduct to which Legislator Solages acknowledged when he pled guilty.”

Additionally, according to Singas, Solages is barred from contacting the victims.

If any of the points in the plea agreement are violated, Solages will serve prison time.

Solages is a Democrat who represents the Valley Stream area.

He is a former prosecutor in the Bronx and a six-year Nassau legislator.