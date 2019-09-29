What to Know Nassau County officials said a gun buyback event yielded 368 firearms and paid out $63,400

The three-hour event yielded 188 handguns, 154 rifles, and 26 assault rifles, officials said

Saturday's buyback was a joint effort between the county police department and district attorney's office

A three-hour gun buyback event in Nassau County brought in more than 350 weapons over the weekend, officials said.

County officials said the event, held Saturday at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead, yielded 368 firearms and paid out $63,400. A total of 188 handguns, 154 rifles and 26 assault rifles were turned in, the county said.

Saturday's buyback event, the second this year in Hempstead, was a joint effort between the county police department and district attorney's office. Newsday reports that the county has brought in more than 4,500 guns since 2008.

Rifles were valued at $100, handguns worth $200, and assault rifles $400, according to the outlet, and funds were collected from asset forfeiture funds from the police department and district attorney's office.

In August, county officials in Essex hosted a similar buyback event that netted 332 firearms and paid out about $41,000.

