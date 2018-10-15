Four people were hurt in an accident involving three vehicles in Rockland County Monday, police say.

It started when two cars got into a minor fender-bender and the drivers pulled over on the right lane near the intersection of Route 59 and Old Turnpike Way in Nanuet around 3 p.m., police said.

A third car going in the same lane didn't stop for the first two vehicles and crashed into them, police said. That car fled the scene, but the driver and the three passengers were stopped a short distance away.

The four people were being questioned by police at Clarkstown Police Headquarters.

Four people have been hurt, police said: a man with a serious leg injury was taken to Westchester Medical, and the other three less seriously injured were taken to Nyack Hospital.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation is processing the scene.