A naked, dabbing Peeping Tom is on the run in a small New Jersey town, and authorities are seeking the public's help before he strikes again.

Two incidents took place in Hillsborough Township on Sept. 14 and Nov. 1, and Somerset County prosecutors said Monday that two other incidents in July and September may be related as well.

In the most recent episode, a homeowner looked out her back door around 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and saw a naked man peering into the house. He had on only a black wig, black shoes with white stripes and a bandanna over his face.

He was captured on surveillance video appearing to "dab," a popular dance move in which the head is dipped into the crook of a bent arm. The same person was captured on video in the Sept. 14 incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, select option 3.