Police are investigating a bizarre break-in at a Manhattan restaurant in which the burglar got naked before he snatched cash and electronics, then dressed himself again before running off.

The thief broke into Adalya restaurant at 55 Irving Place in Gramercy at around 7 a.m. Thursday, July 5, and took off his clothing, according to police. He then took $600 from the cash register, an iPad, a cordless phone and a company credit card.

Then he put his clothing back on and ran off.

The suspect is about 28 to 35 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts, white socks and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Adalya is billed as a casual Mediterranean restaurant in the heart of Gramercy.