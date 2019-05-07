What to Know A man wearing a sweater and no pants broke into a New Jersey home early Tuesday, authorities say

He ran off, according to police, and was later found hiding -- at that point fully naked -- underneath a deck in the neighborhood

Jacob Gerges faces charges of burglary and attempted burglary; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney

A 35-year-old New Jersey man faces burglary charges after cops say he was found completely naked, hiding under a rear deck of a house, after a report of a break-in early Tuesday, authorities say.

Police in Middletown Township first got a call about a burglary at a home on Phillips Mills Drive around 5:45 a.m. The resident said a man had shown up wearing only a sweater and was naked from the waist down (the full nudity comes later). Additional officers and a K9 responded to try to track down the suspect, who had fled the scene.

As officers were canvassing the area, they saw Jacob Gerges, of Leonardo, running. They swarmed the vicinity and, while conducting home checks, learned Gerges allegedly had tried to get into a second house on the same street.

A cop and K9 began to track Gerges, and found him -- fully naked, at that point -- under the deck. He was charged with burglary and attempted burglary. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 732-615-2120.