Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler appeared weak and on the verge of passing out at a presser held by Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday morning.

Video from the the press conference at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side shows de Blasio and others coming to Nadler's aid offering water and asking him if he was OK.

During one point in the press conference, held to discuss expanding school zone cameras, you can hear de Blasio offering water to Nadler and telling him that he looked a little dehydrated.

When de Blasio asks Nadler if he was OK, Nadler can be heard responding with a faint "no" before putting his hand over his face.

De Blasio cleared the school gym, but plans to hold the press conference after they figure out what is wrong with Nadler who appeared alert and conscious, but pale.

In a statement, Nadler's spokesperson said: "He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up."