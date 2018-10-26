New York City is the best place in America to celebrate Halloween, and the spooky holiday gets even scarier on one of the city's many rooftops.

Don't worry about the cold; all the rooftops will be heated and enclosed so you can don your spookiest — or skimpiest — costumes. Happy haunting.

World of Whimsy at Westlight

Photo credit: William Vale

This Brooklyn favorite is hosting burlesque performances, fire breathers and contortionists. The venue will feature spooky bites and drinks in celebration of the holiday, so grab a Great Gatsby-esque outfit and head to the Brooklyn bash, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Get your tickets here.

Ghost Ship at Mr. Purple

Photo credit: Mr Purple

Calling all ghosts and ghouls, Mr. Purple is hosting their ghostly pirate Halloween party atop the Hotel Indigo in the Lower East Side. The event is sure to be a spook-tacular time and tickets are free, just make sure to RSVP in advance by emailing info@mrpurplenyc.com.

The party begins at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Monster Mash at Monarch Rooftop

Photo credit: Monarch Rooftop

Celebrate Halloween on the 18th floor rooftop right off NYC's Herald Square. Monarch hosts their annual Halloween party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Expect themed decorations, cocktails and special guest DJs at this year's event. Get your tickets here.

Ghost Ship at The Roof

Photo credit: The Roof

The Roof will be hosting a pirate-themed Halloween party on the 29th floor of The Viceroy Hotel.

The event features a scary-good view of Central Park, and guests can enjoy chilling cocktails and thrilling music. The event begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday and is free to the public.

Email hostess@theroofny.com to reserve your spot.