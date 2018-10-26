NY's Best Halloween Rooftop Extravaganzas - NBC New York
BREAKING
NEWS
bomb montage
1 in Custody in Florida
3 Devices Found Friday, Total 13
logo_nyc_2x

NY's Best Halloween Rooftop Extravaganzas

These enclosed rooftops are perfect to get your boo-gie on.

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY's Best Halloween Rooftop Extravaganzas
    The William Vale

    New York City is the best place in America to celebrate Halloween, and the spooky holiday gets even scarier on one of the city's many rooftops.

    Don't worry about the cold; all the rooftops will be heated and enclosed so you can don your spookiest — or skimpiest — costumes. Happy haunting.

    World of Whimsy at Westlight

    Photo credit: William Vale

    This Brooklyn favorite is hosting burlesque performances, fire breathers and contortionists. The venue will feature spooky bites and drinks in celebration of the holiday, so grab a Great Gatsby-esque outfit and head to the Brooklyn bash, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Get your tickets here

    Ghost Ship at Mr. Purple

    Photo credit: Mr Purple

    Calling all ghosts and ghouls, Mr. Purple is hosting their ghostly pirate Halloween party atop the Hotel Indigo in the Lower East Side. The event is sure to be a spook-tacular time and tickets are free, just make sure to RSVP in advance by emailing info@mrpurplenyc.com.

    The party begins at 10 p.m. on Friday.

    Monster Mash at Monarch Rooftop

    Photo credit: Monarch Rooftop

    Celebrate Halloween on the 18th floor rooftop right off NYC's Herald Square. Monarch hosts their annual Halloween party at 9 p.m. on  Saturday.

    Expect themed decorations, cocktails and special guest DJs at this year's event. Get your tickets here.

    Ghost Ship at The Roof

    Photo credit: The Roof

    The Roof will be hosting a pirate-themed Halloween party on the 29th floor of The Viceroy Hotel.

    The event features a scary-good view of Central Park, and guests can enjoy chilling cocktails and thrilling music. The event begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday and is free to the public.

    Email hostess@theroofny.com to reserve your spot.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us