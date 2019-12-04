What to Know A 40-year-old woman has died after an SUV plowed into a construction area in Brooklyn when it apparently jumping the curb, police say

A 40-year-old woman has died after an SUV plowed into a construction area in Brooklyn when it apparently jumping the curb, police say.

According to NYPD, police received a call of the incident that took place on Jay Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.

The 81-year-old man who was driving remained at the scene but was eventually transported to Brooklyn Hospital as well where he is in stable condition, police say.

The victim was subsequently identified as "Tracy" by the NYC Department of Education.

In a statement, Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza said: “Tracy was beloved by all of her colleagues, and I’m devastated by this tragic loss for the DOE community. I share my deepest condolences with her family, friends and colleagues. We will have grief counselors available to staff for as long as it is needed, and encourage anyone to reach out for assistance at any time.”