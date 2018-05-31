The unknown attacker who beat an NYPD traffic agent is still on the run. (Published 18 minutes ago)

What to Know An NYPD traffic agent was attacked and beaten by unknown suspect in Queens on Tuesday, police say

The victim was grabbed by the neck, pushed to the ground, punched and kicked by the suspect

The agent suffered head swelling and was treated and released at an area hospital; the suspect was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt

An NYPD traffic agent was brutally beaten on Tuesday in Queens by a man who is still on the lam, police say.

The 46-year-old traffic enforcement agent was walking down Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst around 3:30 p.m. when the unknown man came up behind him, grabbed the agent by the neck and shoved him to the ground, according to the NYPD.

Cops claim it was then when the 30-year-old-something suspect repeatedly punched and kicked him before darting off. The agent suffered head swelling and was treated at an area hospital and later released.

Authorities said the attacker was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and black pants.

It wasn't immediately clear why the traffic agent was attacked, but it appears to be unprovoked.

Officials urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could land the suspect behind bars.