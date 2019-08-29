NYPD: Teens Attack 67-Year-Old Woman With Her Own Cane

The NYPD says it is looking for a group of teens who brutally attacked a 67-year-old woman in Queens with her own cane. Tracie Strahan reports.

Police say they are looking for a group of teens who robbed and brutally attacked a 67-year-old woman with her own cane in Queens earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, the violent, yet seemingly random, attack occurred Aug. 4 in the Jamaica section and included the group hurling insults, profanities and even laughing at the woman – all after the group and the woman locked eyes.

Surveillance video shows the woman struggling to hold on to her cane on 169th Street as a group of teenagers apparently tries to steal it. The group then appears to push the woman down during the attack and while she was dazed and on her knees, not only did they steal her Samsung cellphone, but proceeded to hit her with her own cane, according to authorities.

The NYPD says the incident appears to be the work of teenagers, possibly two males and two females.

The group subsequently fled in a late model Nissan Ultima leaving their victim behind – and residents to question not only who would do something like this, but why.

Residents say the incident took place in a neighborhood that has seen an uptick in crimes carried out by younger and younger individuals.

Police say the victim refused medical treatment, but they are urging anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be sent via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.