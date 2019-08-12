What to Know Cops are searching for a group of teens wanted in connection to at least 3 violent attacks that occurred in the span of minutes in Brooklyn

Police say the group approached the victims from behind and punched them in the face and then go through the victims' pockets

Police are investigating the string of violent attacks as a possible hate crime; The investigation is ongoing

Police are searching for a group of teens wanted in connection to at least three violent, possibly bias, attacks that occurred in the span of mere minutes in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD the rash of attacks occurred in Williamsburg early Monday morning and in each of the incidents the group approached the victims from behind and punched them in the face. After each of the violent attacks, the group would allegedly go through the victims’ pockets although they did not take anything given that the victims had nothing of value on them.

According to NYPD, a 71-year-old man was blindsided, attacked by the group Monday at 5 a.m. on Ross Street. He was ultimately transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Half an hour later, the group attacked a 67-year-old man on Clymer Street and supposedly told him "give me your money," police say, adding the victim refused medical treatment.

A 56-year-old man was also allegedly attacked at 5:40 a.m. on Wythe Place and was subsequently transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the string of violent attacks as a possible hate crime.