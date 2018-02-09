What to Know NYPD are looking for a man who they say acted in concert with a mob of bicyclists that rode recklessly through the streets of Manhattan

Tyrone Cooper, a 32-year-old Bronx man, allegedly formed part of the group of bicyclists and can be seen on surveillance during the weekend

The group caused mayhem on city streets and allegedly attacked drivers who confronted them, witnesses and police say

Police are looking for a man who they say acted in concert with a mob of bicyclists that rode recklessly through the streets of Manhattan against traffic on Saturday and attacked drivers who confronted them.

Tyrone Cooper, a 32-year-old Bronx man, is wanted for reckless endangerment for allegedly forming part of the group of bicyclists that can be seen on surveillance during the weekend incident, police say.

During the incident, a group of dozens of bicyclists caused mayhem on the streets of Manhattan, which also resulted in an officer being injured after being hit by a driver trying to chase down the unruly group, authorities said.

Some of the cyclists were wearing masks as they zig-zagged through cars on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea and clashed with drivers. Cellphone video shows the group rolling through the streets between cars.

Witnesses say they heard screaming and breaking glass as several drivers confronted the bicyclists near West 23rd Street around 4 p.m.

One of the drivers, Timothy Lanley, alleged the cyclists surrounded his car and then attacked when he rolled down his window to confront them.

“They mobbed the car. And then when I got out the car to tell them not to do what they was doing to the car, they attacked me,” he said.

Lanley alleged the cyclists punched him in the head and also smashed the back windshield of his car in two places.

At one point, a driver who had been assaulted by a bicyclist made a U-turn against the flow of traffic in an attempt to chase down the group. That's when he or she hit an NYPD officer, injuring the officer's leg and hand, law enforcement sources said. That person wasn't expected to face charges because it appeared to be an accident, according to the sources.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above) and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.