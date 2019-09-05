NYPD Sergeant Arrested After Allegedly Shoplifting at Macy's - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

NYPD Sergeant Arrested After Allegedly Shoplifting at Macy's

A loss prevention officer asked to look inside the cop's purse, and found six clothing items, some with the price tags removed

    Yonkers Police Department

    What to Know

    • An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested on Tuesday after being caught allegedly trying to shoplift clothing from a Macy’s, police said

    • Sgt. Eva Pena, from the Bronx, was seen on camera bringing clothes into a fitting room, then walking out of the room with nothing in hand

    • A loss prevention officer asked to look inside her purse, and found six clothing items, some with the price tags removed

    An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested on Tuesday after being caught allegedly trying to shoplift clothing from a Macy’s, police said.

    Sgt. Eva Pena, from the Bronx, was at the department store in Yonkers around 8:30 p.m. She was seen on surveillance camera bringing clothes from the women’s section into a fitting room, then walking out of the room with nothing in hand, according to the police report.

    Pena tried to exit the store when she was stopped by a loss prevention officer, who asked to look inside her purse. Inside the bag were six clothing items, some with the price tags removed, police said.

    The off-duty cop then told the Macy’s worker that she was an officer, and that she had been set up, the report from Yonkers Police read. Pena was placed under arrest without incident.

    Pena has been suspended without pay, police said.

