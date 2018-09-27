A beagle puppy was badly beaten and left tied to a pole outside a barber shop in the Bronx. Now she's recovering at a vet center in Manhattan. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know A beagle puppy suffered severe injuries after someone tied her to a pole and beat her in the Bronx earlier this month

Police have now released surveillance images of a man suspected in the beating

The puppy had severe facial swelling, a fractured bone under her eye, among other medical issues

Police have released a surveillance image of a man and vehicle they believe are connected to the beagle puppy found severely beaten on a Bronx street earlier this month.

Police say the man pictured was seen dragging the puppy from the back of the white pickup truck at the intersection of 182nd Street and Belmont Avenue, then throwing her onto the street at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

Suspect in beagle puppy beating

Photo credit: NYPD

The man fled the scene. The vehicle he was driving is described as a white Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck, a 2006 to 2008 model.

The 4-month-old beagle puppy was found tied up to a pole outside a barbershop in the Bronx, and was taken to an animal hospital to be treated. She had severe facial swelling, an abscess on top of her head extending down to her eye, a fractured bone under her eye and "symmetrical breaks" in her cheeks that could only have been caused by getting slammed into something, according to her rescuers.

Cleo also had mysterious wounds and cuts on her head, neck and shoulders.

Beagle Puppy Badly Beaten Outside Shop