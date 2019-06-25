NYPD Searches for Man Who Burned Down Pride Flags Last Month

A man was caught on camera last month setting fire to two gay pride flags in front of a night club in Harlem, police said Tuesday, releasing surveillance footage of the incident.

The video shows the man using what appears to be a lighter to burn the symbol of LGBTQ community on May 31 right outside Alibi Lounge on 7th Avenue, just a month before the city is set to celebrate WorldPride which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall raid.

The suspect fled the location shortly after he lit the rainbow flags on fire, police said.

There were no injuries or other damage reported, according to police. The New York City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

