The 71-year-old woman was walking along New York Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 5:30 p.m. on September 19 when the suspect is seen on video walking in the opposite direction on the sidewalk. Seemingly out of nowhere, he turns to her and punches the woman in the face, police said.

The brazen daytime attack transpired just a few blocks away from an NYPD stationhouse.

The victim was knocked to the ground and left unconscious, cops said, as the man kept on walking calmly away. The woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with a broken jaw and cuts to her mouth that required stitches.

The woman eventually got up and walked into a store, and did not appear to even remember she had been hit or where she was, just telling the shop owner she had fallen somewhere nearby.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Police are looking for the man seen in the video wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the attack are encouraged to contact police at the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at nypdcrimestoppers.com