NYPD Searches for Man in Case of Couple Found Stabbed to Death in Queens Home - NBC New York
Published 2 hours ago

    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police say they're looking for a man in connection with a double deadly stabbing of a couple in their Queens apartment

    • On Friday, the NYPD released a photo of the man they are searching for who they identified as Sai Chun Lam, 52

    • A 67-year-old man, Chunfu Liu, and a 64-year-old woman, Deyu Zhal, were found dead with stab wounds to their torsos Wednesday, police said

    Police say they're looking for a man in connection with a double deadly stabbing of a couple in their Queens apartment.

    On Friday, the NYPD released a photo of the man they are searching for who they identified as Sai Chun Lam, 52, who is about 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds.

    Officers were called to a second-floor apartment on 37th Avenue in Flushing just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, and found a 67-year-old man, Chunfu Liu, and a 64-year-old woman, Deyu Zhal, dead with stab wounds to their torsos, police said.

    They were pronounced dead at the scene.

    "That's horrendous, it's horrendous to hear that," said neighbor Sung Kim.

    "I've lived here over 40 years, I've never heard of anything like that," said another woman.

    Chung Huang, who lives on the first floor of the same building, said there had been problems with drinking and fighting in the building. Police had responded two weeks ago, though he could only speculate it was because of the fighting -- and it wasn't clear whether it was the victims who'd been involved in that incident.

    Authorities urge anyone with information on Sai Chun Lam to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

