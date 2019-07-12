Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of women who they say caused mayhem in Harlem in the span of a single day, by attacking and robbing women. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of women who they say caused mayhem in Harlem in the span of a single day, by attacking and robbing women.

The NYPD says that the group attacked women on three different occasions on Tuesday, June 25. In the first incident, which was reported around 5 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking in front of 17 West 125th Street when three unidentified females grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground, police say. The group stole the woman’s cell phone from her purse and fled, police say, adding that the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

According to police, a mere 15 minutes after the first incident, a 63-year-old woman was walking westbound on 127th Street when she noticed the group walking towards her.

The woman proceeded to walk southbound on 5th Ave at which point the group surrounded her, threw her to the ground and removed her purse, police say, adding that the group fled with $20, credit cards and a cell phone.

Subsequently, shortly after the second incident, the group also approached a 42-year-old woman walking in front of 10 West 135th Street, police say. The group came from behind, struck her in face with a rock and fled. Police say the victim in this incident was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity of the women in the group is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.