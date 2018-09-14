Man Swipes $11K in High-End Jewelry in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Complete NY Primary Results
logo_nyc_2x

Man Swipes $11K in High-End Jewelry in Queens: NYPD

The suspect is believed to have stolen more than $11,000 worth of jewelry

By Nicole Avella

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Swipes $11K in High-End Jewelry in Queens: NYPD
    NYPD
    The NYPD is asking for help to identify this man who is suspected of stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from two apartments in Jackson Heights.

    What to Know

    • The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing jewelry from two apartments in Jackson Heights on Aug. 31

    • The stolen jewelry is believed to have a combined worth more than $11,000

    • The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball cap, black shirt, blue jeans and an earring

    The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from two apartments in Queens.

    According to police, the suspect broke into an apartment on 81st Street and 34th Avenue around 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, and stole over $7,000 worth of jewelry.

    Around 3:30 p.m. that same day, the suspect stole around $4,000 worth of jewelry from a second apartment just a block over on 35th Avenue, authorities said.

    The suspect, whose image was caught on surveillance footage, is described as a 30-year-old man. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat, black shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and an earring.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images/AP

    Witnesses are urged to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us