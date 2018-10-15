 NYPD Searches for Persons of Interest Linked to Violent Proud Boys Clash - NBC New York
NYPD Searches for Persons of Interest Linked to Violent Proud Boys Clash

By Alexandra Lo Re

Police are searching for several individuals considered persons of interest allegedly connected to a violent incident that followed a speech by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the far-right Proud Boys men's organization.

The violence Friday night ensued outside the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side between alleged members of the right-wing group and protesters.


The male-only Proud Boys describe themselves as "western chauvinists."


The group has been identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It is unclear if the photos of the persons of interest made public by the NYPD are of alleged right wing members or protesters.


If you have any information regarding these persons-of-interest, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

