NYPD: Rock-Throwing Man Sought in Possible NYC Bias Assault

Police are looking for a man they say threw rocks at and punched another man working out in a Brooklyn park, in a violent and possibly bias, incident.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place in Crown Heights, just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police tell News 4 that a 63-year-old man was working out in the park located on Buffalo Avenue when another man allegedly threw a rock in his direction.

The 63-year-old man confronted the alleged rock-thrower who then started punching him, police say, adding that the alleged victim fought back, before the the other man threw another rock.

Police say that a struggle ensued between the two men before the alleged assailant fled the park on foot.

A good Samaritan called for an ambulance and the alleged victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was treated for injuries to his forehead and teeth, according to authorities.

Police say they are looking for a man about six feet tall, last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The Anti-Defamation League has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, saying the incident may have had anti-Semitic overtones.

However, police are not yet classifying the incident as a bias crime, pending further investigation.