NYPD Rescues Man, 83, Who Sank Into Marsh on Staten Island

The NYPD’s Aviation Unit used a helicopter to rescue an 83-year-old man after he got stuck in a marsh on Staten Island and started to sink.

The 83-year-old man called 911 saying he was sinking into the mud in a marsh in Ocean Breeze.

NYPD Special Ops posted stills of the rescue operation to its Twitter account on Thursday, which show the tall marsh grass the man was stranded in.

“Aviation successfully located and hoisted the aided aboard and transported him to an area hospital for treatment,” the department said in a tweet.

A crew member told News 4 rescuers were searching for nearly an hour before they found the man.

The chopper's fuel light had come on just before they spotted the man's hand.

The man was lying on his back in a few inches of water.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man ended up in the marsh. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was examined and released.